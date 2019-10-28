Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Posts double-double Sunday

Covington had 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal during Minnesota's 116-109 win over Miami on Sunday.

The versatile forward posted his first double-double of the season, although he struggled with his shot for the second consecutive contest. His poor shooting from three-point range thus far -- 27.8 percent per game -- hurts his upside a bit, but the veteran small forward can contribute on other areas of the game of the regular basis so he might have decent value even if he doesn't success from long range on a regular basis. Minnesota will play on the road against Philadelphia on Wednesday.