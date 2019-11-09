Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Posts double-double

Covington had 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-10 3PT, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocks during Minnesota's 125-119 win over Golden State on Friday.

Covington has scored in double digits in each of his last four starts, and he has shot 48.8 percent from the field over that span. While he is unlikely to maintain that efficiency moving forward, the seven-year veteran contributes more than enough on the defensive side of the ball -- 5-9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.1 blocks per game -- to remain relevant in most fantasy formats.