Covington scored a game-high 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 39 minutes during Monday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers.

It's his best performance to date in a Minnesota uniform, as Covington bounced back after scoring just 11 total points in his prior two games. While his overall numbers haven't changed much following the trace from the Sixers, the 27-year-old has been a terror on defense for the T-wolves, grabbing multiple steals in all seven games with his new squad.