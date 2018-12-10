Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Probable for Monday
Covington (knee) is expected to take the court Monday against the Warriors.
Covington didn't play Saturday against Portland, but he should be good to go for his team's upcoming matchup. He figures to resume his role within the starting five, bumping Josh Okogie back to a bench role.
