Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Probable Saturday

Covington (knee) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Suns.

Covington has been nursing a knee issue since he missed a game against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 8. But he's been able to take the floor over the past two games, averaging 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while notably playing 31 minutes Wednesday. Unless he experiences an unexpected setback, he should be able to suit up again Saturday.