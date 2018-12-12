Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Probable Wednesday vs. Kings
Covington (knee) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Kings.
Covington played 26 minutes in Monday's return from a one-game absence. While he'll likely play again Wednesday, he's apparently still dealing with some soreness, which could limit his workload once again.
