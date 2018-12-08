Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Probable with knee soreness
Covington is probable for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to right knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Covington has taken on an expanded role since joining the Timberwolves, averaging 35.5 minutes and posting 14.6 points, 6.2 boards, 2.7 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. On the unexpected chance he misses Saturday's contest, Josh Okogie would probably see an expanded role.
