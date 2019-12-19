Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Productive night off bench
Covington finished with 15 points (5-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Pelicans.
Covington shifted to the bench Wednesday for apparently being late to a team function. Despite the move, Covington had one of his better all-around games of the season. With no Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) on the floor, there were certainly more shots to go around. Covington soaked up his fair share, attempting 17, second only to Andrew Wiggins. Covington has been a source of frustration for many this season and the hope is that he can find some rhythm on the offensive end moving forward.
