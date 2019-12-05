Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Puts up 22 points
Covington had 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3PT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss at Dallas.
Covington has scored in double digits in eight of Minnesota's last 10 games, and he seems to have taken a bigger responsibility on offense since he averages 13.0 points per game on 47.7 shooting over that span. He will try to keep that strong run of form alive when the Wolves take on the Thunder on the road Friday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Clear of injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out for personal reasons•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Minutes on rise•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Finishes with 17 points•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Posts double-double•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.