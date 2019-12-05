Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Puts up 22 points

Covington had 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3PT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss at Dallas.

Covington has scored in double digits in eight of Minnesota's last 10 games, and he seems to have taken a bigger responsibility on offense since he averages 13.0 points per game on 47.7 shooting over that span. He will try to keep that strong run of form alive when the Wolves take on the Thunder on the road Friday.