Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Quality across-the-board showing

Covington put up 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 34 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 118-103 win over the Cavaliers.

The Timberwolves returned four players (Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, Noah Vonleh and Treveon Graham) from injury or illness Sunday, but the added bodies didn't seem to impact Covington, who cleared 30 minutes for the sixth straight game. With averages of 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 triples, 2.3 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks over that span, Covington has given coach Ryan Saunders little reason to reduce his role now that Minnesota has most of its key contributors back, save for star big man Karl-Anthony Towns (knee).