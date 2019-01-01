Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Questionable with sore ankle
Covington (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Covington is apparently battling a sore right ankle, which he picked up during Monday night's game against the Pelicans, a game in which he notched 16 points and four steals in 38 minutes. Keep an eye on Covington status after shootaround Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Swipes five steals in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Average outing in win•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 28 points in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Knocks down three treys•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Has six steals in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Nets 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...