Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Questionable with sore ankle

Covington (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Covington is apparently battling a sore right ankle, which he picked up during Monday night's game against the Pelicans, a game in which he notched 16 points and four steals in 38 minutes. Keep an eye on Covington status after shootaround Wednesday morning.

More News
Our Latest Stories