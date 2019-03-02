Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Recalled, still out Sunday

Covington (ankle) was recalled from the G League on Saturday, but he will still remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards.

Covington practiced with the G League recently, which is an encouraging sign and one of the last steps in his recovery. While he won't return over the weekend, it seems Covington will make his way back on the court soon. His next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Thunder.

More News
Our Latest Stories