Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Records three thefts Sunday

Covington tallied 16 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one block across 28 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 142-125 loss to the Lakers.

Covington took on a low-volume role on offense in the blowout loss, but he was at least able to shoot efficiently and up his production in the defensive categories after some lighter showings in that area of late. Through the first four games of December, Covington is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 triples, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assist in 31.3 minutes.