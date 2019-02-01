Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Remains out Saturday
Covington (bruise) will remain out Saturday against Denver.
Covington, who has been sidelined since Dec. 31 with a right ankle bruise, has been making strides at a possible return soon, as he did some light shooting work following Friday's practice. Covington may be in line for a return Tuesday at Memphis bearing any major setbacks.
