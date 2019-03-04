Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Remains out Tuesday

Covington (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Covington is still working his way back from a bone bruise, and while he's making gradual progress, it's still very much unclear when he'll be back in the mix. Considering the Wolves are entering the first half of a home/road back-to-back, it's unlikely Covington will be available for Wednesday's game in Detroit.

