Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Remains out Tuesday
Covington (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Covington is still working his way back from a bone bruise, and while he's making gradual progress, it's still very much unclear when he'll be back in the mix. Considering the Wolves are entering the first half of a home/road back-to-back, it's unlikely Covington will be available for Wednesday's game in Detroit.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Recalled, still out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: To practice in G League•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still remains out•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Limited at practice•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out through break•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...