Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Remains out
Covington (knee) remains out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
This marks 32 straight absences for Covington, who is still working his way back from a bone bruise in his right knee. He's made progress in recent weeks but it's very much unclear when he might make his return to game action.
