Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Tuesday
Covington (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.
It will be the 31st consecutive absence for Covington, who remains without a firm timetable. The three-and-D wing returned to practice last week and recently returned from a conditioning stint in the G League, but it's unclear if he'll have a realistic shot to return for Thursday's game in Utah or Sunday's game in Houston.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Recalled, still out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: To practice in G League•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still remains out•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...