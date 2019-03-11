Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Tuesday

Covington (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.

It will be the 31st consecutive absence for Covington, who remains without a firm timetable. The three-and-D wing returned to practice last week and recently returned from a conditioning stint in the G League, but it's unclear if he'll have a realistic shot to return for Thursday's game in Utah or Sunday's game in Houston.

