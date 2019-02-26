Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Wednesday
Covington (ankle) won't play Wednesday against Atlanta, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Covington is still without a concrete timetable for his return, and he's yet to be cleared for full-contact drills. It also seems unlikely that he'll be ready to go for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back Thursday at Indiana.
