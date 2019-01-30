Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Wednesday

Covington (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

The Wolves haven't said much about Covington's injury, but Wednesday will mark his 14th consecutive absence as he continues to nurse a right ankle injury. Until the team says otherwise, Covington should be considered game-to-game, but there hasn't been much reason to believe he's overly close to a return.

