Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Wednesday
Covington (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
The Wolves haven't said much about Covington's injury, but Wednesday will mark his 14th consecutive absence as he continues to nurse a right ankle injury. Until the team says otherwise, Covington should be considered game-to-game, but there hasn't been much reason to believe he's overly close to a return.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out for Sunday's contest•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: No timetable for return•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out for extended time•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: 'Most likely out' Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...