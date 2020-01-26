Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 10 in defeat

Covington had 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Thunder.

It hasn't been pretty lately for the Timberwolves, but Covington salvaged the outlook of his performance in this one with a few late-game points to reach double digits. Minnesota's losing streak now sits at nine in a row. Covington hasn't played quite at the same level he has over the last three years, but is still posting solid, mid-round value. If the 29-year old doesn't get traded by the approaching trade deadline, it's possible that he could be subject to rest days down the streatch of the season.