Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 10 points, fills stat sheet

Covington had 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-4 3PT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss at Denver.

Covington returned to the starting unit after coming off the bench in his previous outing and while he couldn't repeat what he did the last time out, at the very least he extended his streak of scoring 10 or more points to eight in nine games. Despite being a "do-it-all" kind of player, Covington continues to disappoint in most fantasy formats due to his inability to stand out in any particular category.