Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 15 points Wednesday

Covington scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) with nine rebounds in 33 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win at Brooklyn.

Covington didn't take a three-point shot or record an assist, but he should contribute in other categories given his well-rounded game. He had a career-best 37.8 percent success rate from three-point range last season, so Minnesota will likely look for him to take shots from deep range in other matchups.