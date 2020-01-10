Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 15 while adding defense

Covington had 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 win over the Blazers.

One of the premier 3-and-D wings in the league, Covington might not be recognized due to his scoring ability but he has scored 14 or more points in seven of his last eight contests. He is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and a combined 3.4 steals/blocks over that span and while he is far from being one of Minnesota's main scoring threats, he still carries decent fantasy upside due to his ability to contribute on both ends of the court.