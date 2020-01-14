Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 18 in loss

Covington had 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three assists in 30 minutes of a 117-104 loss to the Thunder on Monday.

Covington scored in double figures for the sixth consecutive game, matching his second most made threes in a game this season. Covington will look to keep his scoring trend going on Wednesday against Indiana.