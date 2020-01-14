Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 18, pads defensive stats
Covington had 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 30 minutes Monday in Minnesota's 117-104 loss to Oklahoma City.
The Timberwolves continue to soldier on without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), and that's allowed Covington to take on a more pronounced role on offense. Over his last 10 outings, Covington is averaging 15.0 points and 2.8 three-pointers while converting at a 46.2 percent clip from the field. Additionally, Covington has continued to rack up the defensive stats with aplomb (2.6 steals, 1.3 blocks per game in that stretch), with the totality of his production making him a must-start fantasy option even in shallower formats at this time.
