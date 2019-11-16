Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 20 points in loss
Covington totaled 20 points (6-9FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes Friday against Washington.
Covington took over some of the scoring burden with Andrew Wiggins (personal) out, reaching 20 points for the second time this season and making a season-high four threes. The defensive-minded 28-year-old has returned to a steady role in his second season with the Timberwolves after missing the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with various injuries. Through 12 games, Covington's contributing 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block in 26.1 minutes.
