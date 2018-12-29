Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 28 points in Friday's loss
Covington finished with 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal in 45 minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime loss to the Hawks.
Covington amassed season highs in points and assists while sinking five threes for the second time in the last five games. His field-goal percentage gets dragged down by the volume of attempts from beyond the arc, but Covington continues to prove himself as one of the top defensive players in the league while stepping up as a scorer since being acquired by the Timberwolves.
