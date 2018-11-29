Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 31 in win
Covington had 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.
Covington played 31 minutes in what was a blowout win for the Timberwolves and added an assist, a steal and a block.
