Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores season high against Wizards

Covington had 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Minnesota's 131-109 win over Washington on Saturday.

In terms of efficiency and productivity, this was Covington's best performance of the season by a wide margin -- he shot 70.0 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from deep while needing just 10 shots to hit the 20-point mark for the first time in the 2019-20 season. That said, he could have simply been the beneficiary of Karl-Anthony Towns' suspension. He could be in line for another increased role Monday against the Bucks considering Towns will be out again.