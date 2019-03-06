Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Sitting again Wednesday

Covington (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Covington won't be available for the second half of the back-to-back set, but his return to game action looks imminent after he recently rejoined the Timberwolves following a conditioning stint in the G League. If he's able to practice Friday without any complications with his right knee, he could be ready to play Saturday against the Wizards or Sunday versus the Knicks.

