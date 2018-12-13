Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Solid effort despite knee issues
Covington (knee) contributed 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and six rebounds across 31 minutes in the Timberwolves' 141-130 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Covington sat two games ago with a sore knee, and he'd been less than effective in his return Monday against the Warriors while shooting just 2-for-7. The 27-year-old looked to be back to his usual self Wednesday, however, posting his sixth-double-digit scoring effort in the last seven games. The veteran has also shot between Wednesday's 46.2 percent and 66.7 percent in three of his past four contests, keeping him highly relevant in both the T-Wolves offense and fantasy circles.
