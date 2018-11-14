Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Starting Wednesday
Covington will start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It was previously known that Covington would play, but it was unclear if he would start. In entering the starting five for Minnesota, Covington should see a similar workload to the 33.8 minutes he garnered in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Hopeful to debut Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Monday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Dealt to Minnesota as part of Bulter deal•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: No restrictions Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...