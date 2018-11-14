Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Starting Wednesday

Covington will start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It was previously known that Covington would play, but it was unclear if he would start. In entering the starting five for Minnesota, Covington should see a similar workload to the 33.8 minutes he garnered in Philadelphia.

