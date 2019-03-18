Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still on sideline
Covington (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Covington will now have missed 33 straight games with a bone bruise in his right knee. He remains without a clear timetable and it seems unlikely the Timberwolves will bother bringing him back before season's end.
