Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still out Thursday
Covington (knee) is out for Thursday's matchup against the Hornets.
There was hope Covington would be back by now, but the discomfort associated with his bruised right knee remains. His next chance to take the floor arrives Saturday against the Grizzlies.
