Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still remains out
Covington (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Covington has been able to progress to limited practice participation but will still need clearance for full-contact work before his return to game action can be considered imminent. Josh Okogie will continue to hold down a starting gig on the wing alongside Andrew Wiggins until Covington is back in action.
