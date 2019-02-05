Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still without timetable
Covington (ankle) will remain out Tuesday against the Grizzlies.
The Timberwolves are yet to provide much in the way of an update on Covington'st timetable, but he did return to light shooting over the weekend, so he appears to be moving in the right direction. Regardless, Covington will remain sidelined Tuesday as the Timberwolves begin a three-game road swing. The three-and-D win hasn't played since Dec. 31.
