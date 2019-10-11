Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Struggles offensively in loss

Covington registered five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during the Timberwolves' 143-123 preseason loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Covington once again drew the start at power forward, but for the second time in as many exhibitions, he struggled from the floor. The veteran is just 3-for-11 from the floor over his first pair of preseason games, although his rebounding tally Thursday did pace the first team. Covington is still recovering from a knee procedure in April, so perhaps his early struggles are a byproduct of his physical issues.