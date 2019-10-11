Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Struggles offensively in loss
Covington registered five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during the Timberwolves' 143-123 preseason loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Covington once again drew the start at power forward, but for the second time in as many exhibitions, he struggled from the floor. The veteran is just 3-for-11 from the floor over his first pair of preseason games, although his rebounding tally Thursday did pace the first team. Covington is still recovering from a knee procedure in April, so perhaps his early struggles are a byproduct of his physical issues.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Will ease his way into camp•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: To be ready for camp•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Likely to start at power forward•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out for season•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still out Thursday•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.