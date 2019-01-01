Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Swipes five steals in Monday's loss
Covington totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five steals, three assists, two rebounds, and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-114 loss to the Pelicans.
Covington finished with a season high in steals while draining at least four treys for the eighth time through 22 appearances with the Timberwolves. Since the trade he has taken his scoring (14.5 points per game), three-point shooting (2.5 threes per game), and thievery (2.3 steals per game) to a new level, and it's clear Covington is fitting in well and has earned coach Tom Thibodeau's trust.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Average outing in win•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Scores 28 points in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Knocks down three treys•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Has six steals in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Nets 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Cleared to play•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...