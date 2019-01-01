Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Swipes five steals in Monday's loss

Covington totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five steals, three assists, two rebounds, and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Covington finished with a season high in steals while draining at least four treys for the eighth time through 22 appearances with the Timberwolves. Since the trade he has taken his scoring (14.5 points per game), three-point shooting (2.5 threes per game), and thievery (2.3 steals per game) to a new level, and it's clear Covington is fitting in well and has earned coach Tom Thibodeau's trust.