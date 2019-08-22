Timberwolves' Robert Covington: To be ready for camp

Covington is "on course" to be ready for training camp, Dane Moore of Zone Coverage reports.

Covington ended up missing extended time after coming over from Philadelphia as part of the Jimmy Butler deal, and his season officially ended on a sour note, as he underwent surgery late in the regular season. All indications are that the versatile, three-and-D wing will be back in the fold by the time training camp rolls around, and he'll make for an appealing fantasy asset as the expected starter at power forward. However, the knee injury means Covington, who averaged 2.1 steals in 35 games last season, will carry some increased injury risk.