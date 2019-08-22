Timberwolves' Robert Covington: To be ready for camp
Covington is "on course" to be ready for training camp, Dane Moore of Zone Coverage reports.
Covington ended up missing extended time after coming over from Philadelphia as part of the Jimmy Butler deal, and his season officially ended on a sour note, as he underwent surgery late in the regular season. All indications are that the versatile, three-and-D wing will be back in the fold by the time training camp rolls around, and he'll make for an appealing fantasy asset as the expected starter at power forward. However, the knee injury means Covington, who averaged 2.1 steals in 35 games last season, will carry some increased injury risk.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Likely to start at power forward•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out for season•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Listed out for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Still on sideline•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...