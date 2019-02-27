Timberwolves' Robert Covington: To practice in G League
Covington (ankle) has been assigned to the G League to practice, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He will not play in any games for the Iowa Wolves.
This represents a significant step in Covington's recovery. The wing has been out since Jan. 2 while recovering from a bruised right ankle, and the Wolves have turned to the likes of Luol Deng, Anthony Tolliver and Josh Okogie to help fulfill Covington's role. While Covington still doesn't have a concrete timetable for a return, it appears he'll be back sooner than later. In 22 games for the Wolves, he's averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 threes, 2.3 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.7 minutes.
