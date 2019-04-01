Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Undergoes successful surgery
Covington (knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Monday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Covington elected to go under the knife in an effort to assist his recovery from a bone bruise. A timetable for his return has yet to be released, but more details should surface when he begins to clear hurdles in his rehab.
