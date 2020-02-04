Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Well-rounded line in loss

Covington went for 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss at Sacramento.

Covington has never been much of a scoring threat, but he is currently going through a run of five straight games with double-digit points and five or more boards. He is also averaging a combined 2.8 steals/blocks during that span, as he remains one of the best defensive wings in the league.