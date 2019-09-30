Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Will ease his way into camp
Covington said Monday that he plans to "ease into things" in training camp, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Covington underwent a procedure on his knee back in April, and while he hasn't suffered any setbacks, he'll be brought along slowly in an effort to avoid reinjury. With that said, there's no reason at this point to believe Covington's status for opening night is in any jeopardy.
