Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Will play vs. Golden State

Covington (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against the Warriors, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Covington was listed as probable on Minnesota's injury report leading up to Monday's tip, so this doesn't come as a big surprise. After missing one game due to knee soreness, he should resume his role within the starting five.

