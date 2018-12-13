Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Will play Wednesday
Covington (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Covington seems to be dealing with some soreness in his knee that caused him to sit out of Saturday's game, however it's nothing serious as he will play for his second consecutive game.Barring any setbacks, he should see his usual role.
