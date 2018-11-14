Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Will play Wednesday

Covington will play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Both Covington and Dario Saric went through shootaround Wednesday morning and will be available to debut for their new team, though Tom Thibodeau did not specify whether either player would be in the starting lineup. Both players are expected to start at some point, with Covington being the obvious fill-in for the departed Jimmy Butler.

