Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Won't play Thursday

Covington (ankle) is out Thursday against the Magic, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Covington remains without an official timetable for a return from a bruised right ankle that's kept him on the shelf since Jan. 2. His next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against the Pelicans, though it seems unlikely he'll be available.

