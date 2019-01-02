Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Won't play Wednesday
Covington (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Right ankle soreness will prevent Covington from taking the court. In his absence, Josh Okogie figures to see more time and could draw the start.
