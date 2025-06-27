default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zikarsky was selected by the Bulls with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Bulls will trade his rights to the Timberwolves.

A 7-foot-3 center with a 9-foot-7 standing reach, Zikarsky offers tremendous potential as a rim protector. The 18-year-old from Australia possesses good mobility for his size and is a strong finisher, but a lack of lateral speed and an unreliable outside shot could prevent him from emerging as a starter at the NBA level. With Rudy Gobert on the books for at least two more seasons and with the Timberwolves investing a first-round pick in another center in Joan Beringer, Zikarsky won't be needed to contribute right away. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com, Zikarsky will sign a two-year, two-way deal with Minnesota, meaning that he'll likely see most of his playing time over the next two seasons in the G League with the Iowa Wolves.