Timberwolves' Rocco Zikarsky: Moved down to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Timberwolves assigned Zikarsky to their G League affiliate on Sunday.
Zikarsky was brought up from the G League on Tuesday but didn't appear in an NBA game. The 45th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has yet to make his NBA debut.
